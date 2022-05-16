Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys 96,875 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,875 shares during the quarter. Coherent makes up 6.4% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.95% of Coherent worth $62,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COHR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $11,685,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coherent by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ COHR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.25. The company had a trading volume of 107,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,197. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.45 and its 200 day moving average is $263.13.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.58). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Coherent Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.