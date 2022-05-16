Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New $9.56 Million Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,000. Rogers accounts for about 1.0% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.19% of Rogers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.86. The stock had a trading volume of 159,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,855. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.16. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $274.51.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

