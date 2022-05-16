Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes $2.54 Million Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.58% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SBEA stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. 1,469,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

