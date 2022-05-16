Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes $917,000 Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after acquiring an additional 390,392 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,199,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 616,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 275,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOBS. StockNews.com raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.90. 108,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

