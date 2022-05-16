BEST Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, May 20th (NYSE:BEST)

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Friday, May 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 20th.
BEST stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $133.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. BEST has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $427.59 million for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 252.46% and a net margin of 1.26%.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
