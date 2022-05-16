Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.40. 1,997,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.66. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 234,624 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,517 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 821,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

