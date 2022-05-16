BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 85,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.64.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 57.67% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

