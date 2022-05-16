Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.
Bionomics stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
Bionomics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionomics (BNOX)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.