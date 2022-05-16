Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Cap Hits $497,715.46

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00009044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $497,715.46 and $720.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002228 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 182,670 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

