BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.31. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,192. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.93.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

