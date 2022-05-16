Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

NYSE BKH opened at $75.98 on Monday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKH. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

