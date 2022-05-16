BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.58 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.22.

BL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 92,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

