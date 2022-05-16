BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $583.26

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $583.26 and last traded at $595.35, with a volume of 30665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $615.33.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $696.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.
In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
