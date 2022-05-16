BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $583.26

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $583.26 and last traded at $595.35, with a volume of 30665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $615.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $696.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

