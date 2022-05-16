Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 56.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 103.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 767,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,196,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

