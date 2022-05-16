Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading Down 2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.
Separately, HSBC lowered Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
