BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$8.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.79.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$802.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.63.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

