BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$8.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.79.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$802.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.63.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.