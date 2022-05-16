BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Plans Dividend of $1.66

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.6552 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($63.16) to €63.00 ($66.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($65.58) to €64.30 ($67.68) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.