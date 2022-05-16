Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$48.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.61 and a 1 year high of C$61.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.05 per share, with a total value of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

