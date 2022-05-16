BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,225. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

