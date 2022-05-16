Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for approximately 4.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $111,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 413.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 805.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Watsco by 101.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,466,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $258.54. The stock had a trading volume of 259,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,608. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.26 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

