Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. STERIS makes up 1.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.22% of STERIS worth $52,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in STERIS by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 156,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,134,000 after buying an additional 21,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in STERIS by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after buying an additional 480,025 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $5,632,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of STE stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.29 and a 200 day moving average of $232.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

