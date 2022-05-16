Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$180.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$202.36.

Shares of BYD opened at C$139.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$182.03. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$129.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 31.76%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

