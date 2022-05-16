Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Haywood Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRAG. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$21.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of CVE:BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$2.67.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

