Brasada Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.31. 12,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,761. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.35 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.