Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,152 shares of company stock worth $634,713 over the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of H stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.63. 11,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,658. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.