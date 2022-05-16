Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $43.10. 103,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,023. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

