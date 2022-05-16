Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 8,544 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000.

NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

