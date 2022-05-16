Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $154,558,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,520,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 236,435 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.74 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,536 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.