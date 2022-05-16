Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 222,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at $116,254.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $315,205. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AMBC traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 13,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

