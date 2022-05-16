Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,622 Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,056,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 568,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 598,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.14. 32,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,954. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $304.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.37. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRSN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

