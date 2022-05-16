Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $152,000 in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Infinera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Infinera by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. 52,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. Infinera’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.