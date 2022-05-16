Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $180,000 in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. 13,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,351. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $926.40 million, a P/E ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.47.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

