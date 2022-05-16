Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $189,000 in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. 14,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,529. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

