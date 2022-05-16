Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 485 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PAYC traded down $6.95 on Monday, hitting $281.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,691. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.95 and a 12-month high of $558.97.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
