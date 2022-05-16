Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 485 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC traded down $6.95 on Monday, hitting $281.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,691. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.95 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

