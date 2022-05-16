Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $172.77. 3,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,834. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average is $192.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

