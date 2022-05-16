Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $707,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $168,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,558,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $131,004,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,825 shares of company stock worth $6,522,536 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

