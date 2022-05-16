Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $218,643,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Repligen by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,264,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.50. 4,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.73 and a 200 day moving average of $209.09. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

