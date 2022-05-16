Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 46,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 185.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

