Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

BNL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,309. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 158.21%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

