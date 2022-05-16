Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $64,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $7.59. 144,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,555,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.90.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

