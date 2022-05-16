Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $368,123,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,188. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.