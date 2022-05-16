Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 974 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 111,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 305,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,980,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,291,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.