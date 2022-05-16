Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,755. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

