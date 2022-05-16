Bridgeworth LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

VZ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.04. 22,709,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,159,996. The company has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $59.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

