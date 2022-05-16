Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 965,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,068,000 after buying an additional 58,416 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

XOM stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,065,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,011,738. The stock has a market cap of $383.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

