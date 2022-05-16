Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 9,608 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 240.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.40. 7,113,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,397,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.