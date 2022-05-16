Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.07. 395,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

