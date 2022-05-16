Brokerages Anticipate Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). Chinook Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chinook Therapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,468. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

