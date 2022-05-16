Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to report $602.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.30 million to $846.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $343.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. 124,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,150. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.12. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 172,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,827,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 55.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 405,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 143,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.