Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.80 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) will report $529.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.50 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $455.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,660,000 after acquiring an additional 125,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

